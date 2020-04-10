Quiz: Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have been in a transition period under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but he appears to be finally steering them in the right direction with some clever additions and impressive results.

He has beaten Manchester City three times this season and led the Red Devils to the round of 16 in the Europa League prior to the suspension of the football season.

Finishing inside the Premier League top four was also a realistic possibility and their bid was significantly aided by the addition of Bruno Fernandes.

