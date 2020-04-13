Quiz: The most obscure Manchester United signings of all time

Manchester United, for all their glory, have unearthed and signed some absolute dross over the years that left many supporters in disbelief that these players would ever have been considered good enough to wear the famous shirt.

In-truth, of lot of the misfits came in the Fergie era. I mean, whoever recommended to him that Bebe would be a good player?

For every Peter Schmeichel, there has been a Massimo Taibi and we have compiled a quiz on the most obscure players to have ever graced Old Trafford over the years.

Can you recognise your Cookes from your Chadwicks? Prove it…