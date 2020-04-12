Quiz: The Ultimate Manchester United Quiz – 1998-99 Season

In arguably the most incredible few weeks in any football club’s history, Manchester United delivered the first treble we have ever witnessed on these shores in 1999. It was a fitting way to end the century for English’s football’s most decorated team.

So how much do you United fans remember of that historic 1998/99 season? Could you name the starting XI of the team that beat Newcastle in the FA Cup final? Who did Andy Cole replace at half time before scoring the winner in the must-win game against Tottenham to secure the title?

We have looked back at the 1998-99 season and compiled a bumper quiz to see how many of you can remember some of the finer details of that Treble year…