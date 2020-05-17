Quiz: Think you know all there is to know about Solskjaer’s United reign so far?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer splits opinion amongst the Manchester United faithful, with many unsure as to whether he is the man to turn things around Old Trafford and bring success back to the club.

It all started so well, but the arrival of a full-time contract saw results change and players falling back into their bad old ways.

Mauricio Pochettino remains very much the elephant in the room for Ole and although results and performances have improved in the last few months, the Norwegian is under no illusion that every defeat will bring a clamour from the press to have him removed from the United hot seat.

In our latest quiz we have looked at Ole’s time at the helm at Old Trafford so far to see how knowledgable you supporters actually are…