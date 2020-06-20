Revealed: The referees Man United will want to see more of in future

Every football supporter has that one referee who they hate seeing in the middle of the pitch when their team is playing.

Referees get a lot of criticism, often rightly and sometimes not, but the introduction of the likes of VAR and goalline technology in recent years has helped them make fewer mistakes. Kind of.

Man United, especially during their glory years, didn’t have much problem with officials. Fergie time and almost winning a football match every week ensured there wasn’t much to moan about when it came to the men in the middle – but there remains a handful of referees who they won’t enjoy seeing when they’re playing.

TOFFS’ recent referee report has revealed the Red Devils’ luckiest and unluckiest referees from the last 10 years in the Premier League, and some may be surprised to see Michael Oliver up there as the club’s unluckiest official, with him overseeing just 11 Man United victories from 28 games he’s adjudicated, with a win percentage of under 40%. Neil Swarbrick and Martin Atkinson are also up there.

Lee Probert is Man United’s luckiest referee from the last decade, with 75% of the Man United games he’s officiated ended in a Red Devils victory.

And judging by the results below, United players need to improve their behaviour whenever Mike Dean is in the middle…