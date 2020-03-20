Romelu Lukaku speaks about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has discussed how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dealt with him leaving Manchester United, when speaking with Ian Wright on his YouTube channel.

What did he say?

The Belgium international had played 96 times for the Red Devils, scoring 42 goals and assisting another 13.

However, the centre-forward, rated at £76.5m by Transfermarkt, left Old Trafford following the 2018/19 campaign. He joined Inter, for whom he has recorded 23 goals and five assists for in 35 games across all competitions.

Lukaku opened up about leaving the club, as well as the reaction from Solskjaer: “One bad year can happen to anybody in their career, and it was just done for me, you didn’t know what happened behind the scenes.

“For me it was done, it was a difficult situation where I think, for myself, I had to make a decision where I have to go somewhere that I can learn other aspects of my game, and just work with somebody that wanted me as well because Ole wanted me to stay. He wanted me to stay but I told him I was over, I didn’t have the energy and all credit to him, because he’s been a man and he helped me making the move away.”

Watch Manchester United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Another positive sign

This is another positive sign for the Norwegian manager, that somebody is speaking so glowingly about him even after wanting to leave under his tutelage.

Solskjaer currently has United fifth in the Premier League table, just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and it has to be said that he has played a monumental role in United’s resurrection.

A massive part of this has been his ability to integrate young players into the squad, with Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood having both impressed this term.

How well do you really know the Premier League’s greatest ever manager? Find out below…

1 of 15 In what year was Sir Alex Ferguson born? 1938 1939 1940 1941

This offers the indication that he has found a management style that works for him and his players, helping to get the best out of them.

Even if it isn’t benefiting United, Lukaku’s comments hint at that style being an effective one in getting players on his side.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba posted a training video in a Juventus shirt.