Man United fans don't want Samuel Umtiti

Man United fans don’t want Samuel Umtiti

by Danny Lewis share
1 minute read 18/3/2020 | 09:50am

Manchester United are set to make a move for Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti during the summer transfer window, as reported by Spanish outlet Sport.

The Catalan giants want rid of the World Cup winner, and it is the Red Devils who are set to make a “significant effort” to sign him.

However, their fans are far from impressed with this transfer link, as they made clear on Twitter.

One fan claimed that they would rather sign Nathan Ake, while others have outright said they don’t want Umtiti, whether there is an alternative or not.

A point of reference is his injury record, which is certainly a concern, as the 26-year-old has missed 38 matches since the beginning of last season with three knee issues and a foot problem.

His statistics when on the pitch this term don’t offer much more encouragement, as he averages 0.8 tackles per La Liga game, but commits 1.5 fouls and is dribbled past 0.3 times.

Some fans have suggested that United would be better off bringing Chris Smalling back into the fold, rather than spending money on the Frenchman.

Smalling has caught the eye while out on loan at AS Roma, starting 26 matches across Serie A and the Europa league, averaging 1 tackle, 2 interceptions, 4.5 clearances and 1.1 blocks per game domestically.

Whether United call upon the loanee or go for another option, the bottom line from fans is that they do not want Umtiti at their club.

Meanwhile, FFC writers have given their verdicts on another potential United signing.

