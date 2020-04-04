Man United’s potential 2020/21 XI based on recent speculation

With the Premier League amid an impromptu hiatus, perhaps it’s unsurprising that the transfer rumours have started early this year, with Manchester United in the thick of it.

Of course, any rumours always need to be taken with a pinch of salt, especially at a time when the football media is desperate for stories to cover, but if recent claims prove true Manchester United’s starting XI could be nothing short of genuinely incredible by the time 2020/21 rolls around.

Here’s a quick rundown of how the Red Devils could look based on current speculation…

Goalkeeper – David De Gea: No changes here. Dean Henderson has been impressing on loan at Sheffield United with the second-most clean sheets of any Premier League goalkeeper, but it would surely take a massive offer for the Red Devils to part with De Gea while there’s still three years left on his contract.

Right-Back – Aaron Wan-Bissaka: A strong first season from the former Crystal Palace man in which he’s averaged 3.8 tackles per game in the Premier League suggests he’ll be first-choice next term as well. United have been linked with PSG’s Thomas Meunier, but the 28-year-old could be more of a squad option considering Wan-Bissaka’s done so little wrong.

Right Centre-Back – Matthijs De Ligt: The Daily Star have claimed Manchester United are considering a stunning swoop for De Ligt that would see Paul Pogba go in the other direction to Juventus. The Red Devils were keen on the Dutch defender last summer until he joined Juve in a £67.5m deal, but he’s struggled to impress with an average Whoscored rating of 6.72 in Serie A.

Aged 20, the former Ajax man would still be a wise long-term investment for any top club and certainly provide Harry Maguire with a top-quality partner, something The Star claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to find this summer. It’s worth noting, however, that De Ligt’s father-in-law has been quick to quash the rumours.

Left Centre-Back – Harry Maguire: Much like Wan-Bissaka, Maguire has adapted to life at Old Trafford with impressive ease, even taking up the captain’s armband. The England international scored a heroic header in the most recent Manchester Derby and looks like he’ll be a cornerstone of the first team for some time.

Left-Back – Luke Shaw: The Sun claim Solskjaer has been so impressed by Brandon Williams’ development this season that United won’t be on the lookout for another left-back this summer. It’s still early days for the 19-year-old though, so we’re expecting Luke Shaw to remain first choice – at least at the start of the campaign.

Holding Midfield – Saul Niguez: The Star have sensationally reported that United are confident of landing Atletico Madrid’s Niguez this summer in an incredible club-record £135m deal. That might seem like a lot of money to pay for someone who we’ve put in holding midfield but in many ways, that’s the beauty of the Spain international – this season alone he’s played in five different positions, and he seems uniquely adaptable to the demands of whatever team he’s in.

It’s alleged Solskjaer sees the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Pogba who can operate alongside Bruno Fernandes in midfield, but we’ve dropped him back a little bit to make room for another alleged United incoming.

Central Midfield – Bruno Fernandes: Having already bagged three goals and four assists in his first nine outings for United, it’s safe to assume January signing Fernandes won’t be going anywhere next season. He’s already proving to be a vital cog in Solskjaer’s side and it would be a complete shock to see him bumped down the pecking order next season.

Central Midfield – Jack Grealish: The Aston Villa signing arrives to complete a midfield a la Pep Guardiola, with two roaming playmakers in front of a trusted and tenacious anchorman. Despite once again landing himself in hot water after bizarrely ignoring his own advice about self-isolation, The Daily Mail claim United are still expected to land the Englishman in a deal worth up to £80m.

A fine season for Grealish has seen him reach the League Cup final for Villa and contribute to 13 Premier League goals, despite his side languishing in the relegation zone. He’s certainly got the ability to make the step up to a top club, although there are some question marks over his attitude.

Right Wing – Jadon Sancho: According to Mirror Football, with Liverpool excluding themselves from the race, Manchester United and Chelsea will go head-to-head for the services of Jadon Sancho this summer. The 20-year-old is a frightening prospect, with 17 goals and 19 assists this season alone, and offers a solution to the right wing conundrum that has plagued United this season.

Like De Ligt, he represents another wise long-term investment for a top club. However, Mirror Football also claim United aren’t prepared to match Dortmund’s £100m asking price, so it seems some haggling may have to take place before this deal gets over the line.

Left Wing – Marcus Rashford: We often think of Rashford as the centre-piece in United’s attack but he’s actually made more appearances as a wide forward this season according to Transfermarkt, producing a prolific 15 goals and 4 assists in 19 outings from the left. It’s perhaps not Rashford’s ideal position long-term, but placing him there again next season will allow for another key addition up front.

Striker – Harry Kane: Manchester Evening News have suggested a United swoop for Kane remains unlikely but following on from his admission that he may eventually leave Spurs if there are no clear signs of progress, Rio Ferdinand has defiantly claimed that the Red Devils will be in for the Tottenham star, insisting he’s “perfect” for them.

Daniel Levy is notorious for refusing to do business with Premier League rivals, but Kane would no doubt be a fantastic addition to the Old Trafford ranks as arguably the best striker in the world. Even this season, which has been plagued by injuries and Spurs’ wayward form, the England captain has netted 17 times in 25 games.

The final XI

