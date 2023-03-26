Sheikh Jassim has made a second offer to take control at Manchester United, Sky Sports report.

The Lowdown: Slight delay

Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been the front runners when it comes to a complete takeover from the Glazers, with both holding Old Trafford talks earlier this month.

However, both missed the deadline to make a second offer for the club on Wednesday in an incredible development, asking for an extension from the Raine Group in New York. That was granted, with Ratcliffe needing less than 24 hours to place his revised bid for United. It went relatively quiet when it came to Jassim’s second bid, but there has now been a development.

The Latest: Second offer

Sky Sports provided an update regarding Jassim and United in the last 24 hours. They said that a new offer has now been submitted, describing it as ‘news that Manchester United fans have been waiting for’.

‘Now the news that Manchester United fans we know have been waiting for and that is that Sheikh Jassim, the Qatari bid, a new bid has now been submitted to buy Manchester United.

‘It went in overnight, the deadline for the second bid was 9pm on Wednesday, an extension was granted. We knew that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had submitted a second bid on Thursday - now we know that Jassim has followed suit.’

The Verdict: Now we wait

It looks as if it is now down to the Glazers to provide feedback to Jassim, Ratcliffe and other parties who have made Old Trafford bids, so it could be an interesting few months.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Jassim and his group remain confident as they believe their bid is the best one for the club, fans and local community. He also seemingly has a marquee transfer on his radar, should he take over, with Jassim thought to be a huge fan of Jude Bellingham.

That might come as music to Erik ten Hag’s ears, with the manager after a midfielder and a forward this summer, but in regards to a takeover, Jassim may have to remain patient for now.