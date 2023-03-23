Potential new Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim is already plotting a move to sign Jude Bellingham, Football Insider report.

The Lowdown: Takeover chaos

Jassim, along with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, held talks with Old Trafford officials talks last week over a potential takeover. The pair were set to make improved second offers for the club, with Fabrizio Romano one of many reporters to say that those bids were made ahead of the Wednesday evening deadline.

However, it has since emerged that no fresh bids were officially made in time, with Jassim and Ratcliffe’s respective teams handed an extension.

Both parties are expected to launch world-record bids in the region of £5billion by the end of the week, with previous reports stating that Jassim is very confident about a full takeover at Old Trafford. It looks as if he is already planning a marquee transfer ahead of the summer as well, following a fresh update in the last 24 hours.

Football Insider shared news regarding Jassim and United on Thursday morning, name-checking Bellingham. They revealed that Jassim is a ‘huge fan’ of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and is planning a stunning move to sign the player.

Jassim is expected to hand Erik ten Hag a huge war chest in the transfer window and will immediately go all out for the England star if a takeover is completed.

The Verdict: Get it done

Ten Hag appears to have two regular starters in midfield in Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, so Bellingham could be the missing piece in his midfield jigsaw.

A new midfielder and forward are thought to be United’s transfer priorities, with Bellingham starring for club and country this season. He has been Dortmund’s best-performing player, as per WhoScored, outperforming both Fernandes and Casemiro.

Bellingham has averaged more passes than both United stars per 90 minutes, with reporter Dr. Constantin Eckner saying he is ‘the perfect box-to-box player’ with ‘no glaring weakness’.

He tops Dortmund’s charts for tackles made each game, resulting in being described as a 'monster' by members of the press. The Englishman has also weighed in with four goals and four assists in the Bundesliga this season, and at the age of 19, you’d expect he still has plenty of time to improve on his already impressive game before hitting his prime.

Therefore, he could be the perfect midfield signing for Ten Hag over the summer to partner Fernandes and Casemiro, so the United boss may be hoping Jassim takes over from the Glazers.