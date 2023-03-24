Sheikh Jassim’s second offer for Manchester United is ‘definitely going in’, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Lowdown: Ratcliffe’s second offer

Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are seemingly the front runners when it comes to a complete takeover from the Glazers, with both holding Old Trafford talks last week.

However, the two parties ended up missing the deadline to make a second offer for the club on Wednesday in an incredible development, asking for an extension from the Raine Group in New York. That was approved and Ratcliffe’s second offer was submitted on Thursday evening, although there is yet to be any confirmation of Jassim’s revised bid being made.

The Latest: Qatari investors

Chief Sky Sports reporter Solhekol provided an update regarding Ratcliffe’s second offer being submitted on Thursday evening. He then shared the ‘latest information’ on Jassim, stating he’s been ‘told’ that ‘the bid is definitely going in’.

‘We are now just waiting for confirmation from the Qatari’s that they have also put their bid in. The latest information I have is that the bid is ready to go.

‘They missed the deadline last night (Wednesday) as well and asked for a little bit more time. I’m being told don’t read too much into that, the bid is definitely going in.’

The Verdict: Good news

TalkSPORT suggested in the last 48 hours that the improved offers from Jassim and Ratcliffe were set to be world-record bids, worth around £5billion.

Therefore, it is good to know that another big-money proposal is still on the cards, which could result in a greater chance of the Glazers selling up completely. Plenty of United fans have wanted the current owners out for some time, with chants against the Americans at Wembley continuing during the Carabao Cup final triumph over Newcastle.

A takeover from Jassim and his delegation could have an immediate impact on Erik ten Hag as well. Previous reports claimed that the Qatari group led by Jassim wanted 'things done quickly' so they could help the manager in the transfer market, with reports in recent days suggesting that they are already planning a stunning move for Jude Bellingham.

Therefore, it could be just a matter of time until we officially hear confirmation of a fresh proposal from Jassim, with Elliott Management another potential rival for the Qatari group alongside Ratcliffe after they also made an offer to buy a minority stake in the club.