Man Utd players who have let Solskjaer down

With the Premier League now suspended indefinitely, we’ve been given plenty of time to reflect on what’s already happened this season.

It’s been something of a rollercoaster ride for Man United: a defeat to Newcastle in October saw them plummet all the way down to 12th place, but they’re now just three points off claiming a Champions League spot.

So, who has been pulling their weight at Old Trafford this term and who has left much to be desired? We look at two players who’ve let manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer down this season, in one way or another…

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

Andreas Pereira

Granted, Pereira may have only begun starting regularly for United last season, but he also has two full campaigns of senior action in La Liga under his belt and is 24 years of age. Throw in a cap for Brazil as well, and the midfielder should be a far more consistent performer for United, but ultimately he’s continued to underwhelm, earning a Whoscored rating of just 6.59 for his Premier League efforts this term.

But the real disappointment here is the fact Solskjaer’s persisted with Pereira by continuing to give him chances. He’s made 18 Premier League starts this season – only eight team-mates boast more – and predominantly featured in his favoured No.10 role, yet produced just one goal and three assists in the top flight, with all except a setup versus Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season coming against very unspectacular opposition.

Perhaps Pereira simply isn’t at United’s level – although he has previously won the Goal of the Season and Reserve of the Year awards at Old Trafford – but Solskjaer must be frustrated that his faith simply hasn’t been rewarded.

Jesse Lingard

Aged 27, a fully-fledged England international and a Red Devils academy product, Lingard should be one of the real leaders of this United team, someone who demonstrates the level of industry and consistency needed to become part of the furniture at Old Trafford. Think back to the likes of Wes Brown or Nicky Butt; they were by no means the biggest talents in the squad and didn’t start every game, but usually delivered when called upon.

Lingard’s career should be following a similar trajectory, but instead he’s quite clearly regressing. 20 Premier League outings this season haven’t produced a single goal or assist and while just nine of those have been starts, it’s incredibly telling that Solskjaer has preferred the likes of Dan James and even the aforementioned Pereira to Lingard at times.

United have the youngest squad age in the Premier League currently and Lingard should be showing the others how it’s done. His form this season though has been nothing short of rookie.

Who needs to be sold first?

Jesse Lingard Vote Andreas Pereira Vote

Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo has revealed what he loves most about Manchester United.