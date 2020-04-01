Man Utd fans are loving Solskjaer’s wives and girlfriends comments

With pretty much the entire globe in some kind of lockdown at the moment, Premier League players will need to be coming up with new and creative ways to stay fit and maintain their sharpness until normality resumes.

And Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a very inventive idea. He’s jokingly suggested that the wives and girlfriends of the Red Devils’ main goalscorers should be supplying crosses and passes to help the players practice their finishing at home.

As per Manchester United’s official website, he said: “I’ve been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement.

“Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in.”

Needless to say, the comment has United supporters in absolute stitches, with loads seeming to appreciate the Old Trafford gaffer’s little dose of humour during what is without doubt a very difficult time for Red Devils fans worldwide.

Indeed, the prospect of the likes of Anthony Martial getting his significant other to provide the supply line has really ticked United fans – as you can see below…

What a lad. 😂 — Humza (@HJRutd) March 31, 2020

Ole’s got jokes now lmao — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) March 31, 2020

My Manager is a comedian yours? — Jay (@NotoriousManc) March 31, 2020

hah — Izzy (@Izzyutd) March 31, 2020

This man 😂😂😭 — Earth’s Best Defender™️ (@StarkProp) March 31, 2020

Ole, proud member of Kings of comedy🤣 — United4ever. (@Sdog28795167) March 31, 2020

ahahahahha ole — 😄 (@spyroian) March 31, 2020

The gaffer. 😂😂 — Jacob Nyirenda 🇿🇲 (@JacobNyirenda11) March 31, 2020

