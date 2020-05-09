Manchester United might still be the most successful club in Premier League history, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune to absolute shockers in the transfer window.

If anything they’ve been one of the biggest culprits when it comes to buying flops over the years. Even Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the most decorated managers in football’s entire history, bought some very questionable names during his tenure.

Since Fergie’s retirement, the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have all managed to add to the list of Man United flops with their questionable recruitment.

But which players will go down as Man United’s biggest flops in the Premier League era?

We’ve had a go at selecting 20 and we think most United fans will agree with these…