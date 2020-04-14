Three iconic goals that Man United fans will never forget

As one of the most successful clubs in England and indeed the world, Manchester United have an entire archive of stunning and iconic goals.

Here’s just a few of the Reds’ best.

Andy Cole vs Juventus (1999 Champions League semi-final)

In a jaw-dropping comeback against one of Europe’s best, Andy Cole found the winning goal to send United into the Champions League final where they went on to win against Bayern Munich.

Holding that crucial away goal to their chest whilst leading 2-0 in the second leg, Juventus looked sure to be heading through into the next round. But Alex Ferguson and his men had other plans and completely slashed any hopes of the Italian giants winning their third European title.

Goals from Roy Keane and Dwight Yorke set the tone for the comeback, with Cole icing the cake after securing the spill from what looked sure to be a penalty on Yorke…

Robin van Persie vs Man City (2012/13 Premier League)

A phenomenal side fielding a phenomenal player. Robin van Persie joined the United ranks at the start of the 2012/13 season and the Dutchman helped them beat arch-rivals Man City in the race for the league title.

As reigning champions, the Reds were adamant to see off their Mancunian rivals and managed to win both fixtures against City that season. Although they ended up winning the league with an 11-point cushion, their derby win was crucial in ensuring it was an easy ride to the top.

RVP’s free-kick at the Etihad in the December secured United’s 3-2 win in wonderful style. For a man who was playing in his first-ever Manchester derby, he looked like he’d visited the Etihad hundreds of times. Van Persie finished as the top scorer in the league, playing an integral part in Man United’s successful domestic season.

David Beckham vs Wimbledon (1996/97 Premier League)

Not only a season to remember for Manchester United as their lifted their second league title in a row, but it was the campaign that put David Beckham on the map.

Even non-United fans will always remember the sensational – and frankly audacious – lob the 21-year-old scored against Wimbledon. Left in acres of space in the middle of the park, Beckham spotted Neil Sullivan off his line and lofted a beautiful goal into the back of the net from almost 60 yards out.

The England legend admits his halfway-line worldie is still his favourite goal from his career, and who can blame him?

Which other iconic Manchester United goals have stuck with you over the years? Comment below!