Three moments in Manchester United history that riled the fanbase

Manchester United have relished in success and silverware over the years as they boast being one of the best clubs on the planet.

But like any other, there have been darker days – here are just three moments from the vault that really got Reds fans fuming…

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink

A relic from both Man United and international football history. In the 2006 World Cup quarter-final between England and Portugal, Wayne Rooney was sent off after a stamp on Carvalho.

What looked like it would be a stern talking to or a yellow card at best, turned into a dismissal for the Englishman thanks to club teammate Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star can take credit for his side’s win after pleading with the referee to give Rooney an early bath. As if getting a teammate and friend sent off wasn’t enough, Ronaldo gave the famous wink towards the Portugal bench afterwards as if to say ‘got him’.

Not only did it rile United fans, but it had the English nation’s blood boiling after Portugal went on to knock the Three Lions out on penalties.

Gabriel Heinze’s Liverpool dream

United fans truly couldn’t forgive the Argentinian for this huge faux pas. Heinze joined Old Trafford in 2004 and claimed all his dreams had come true after signing on a five-year deal. However, those dreams didn’t last too long, considering he tried to force a move to arch-rivals Liverpool just three years later.

The last player to move from Manchester United to Anfield was in 1964 – it’s a completely unheard of notion. But Heinze was adamant he belonged on Merseyside and both he and Liverpool did what they could to make it happen.

Of course, it never did and Heinze moved to Real Madrid instead in 2011 but his relationship with the fans was completely broken and he will always be viewed as a Judas in their eyes.

Paul Pogba’s fun with Kurt Zouma

In 2019, United’s controversial Frenchman was slammed for laughing and joking with Everton’s Zouma ahead of their match, which was literally about to unfold. In their kits and ready to go, the two were filmed together in the tunnel before going out and facing each other on the pitch.

Fans and pundits alike were baffled and irritated by the players’ exchange, with United fans especially annoyed with Pogba after recently sporting the captain’s armband.

International friendships can obviously blossom, but when battling it out in the top tier of English football, it really doesn’t go down well when it looks like your top players aren’t taking the game seriously.