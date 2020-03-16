Man Utd must win the battle for Jude Bellingham

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are one of several clubs who are willing to meet Jude Bellingham’s valuation this summer, which comes just a week after the teenage sensation was spotted at Carrington.

It is claimed that the Birmingham City prodigy will have a pick of clubs with the likes of Premier League rivals Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also willing to meet the demands.

This is believed to start at £15m before rising to £30m with achievement-based add-ons.

Bellingham recently took a tour of United’s training ground where he was greeted by Sir Alex Ferguson but the youngster and his family will assess all options before making a decision.

The Red Devils must do all they can to win the battle for the 16-year-old as he is being billed to have a massive future in the game.

Bellingham has been described as a “young Steven Gerrard” by Jermaine Pennant in the past and has even lauded his potential as being “frightening”.

Despite being such a young age, the box-to-box midfielder has taken his senior breakthrough like a duck to water, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 35 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Via WhoScored, Bellingham is averaging 2.3 tackles a game whilst only conceding one foul per game too, which is less than both Scott McTominay and Fred so far this season.

The teenager is also managing 1.2 shots and 1.1 dribbles per match too, so it’s clear to see he is having an impact at either end of the pitch and quite rightly living up to those Gerrard 2.0 reviews.

Solskjaer may have a wealth of riches in central midfield with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes also at his disposal, but the PL giants simply mustn’t pass up an opportunity to sign a generational talent like Bellingham.

