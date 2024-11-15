Manchester United could finally move to solve one of their biggest problem areas in the coming months as they look to hand new boss Ruben Amorim a competitive squad, it has been claimed.

Problems facing Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Having begun work at Manchester United on Monday, Amorim will already have a pretty good idea of just how many problems face him at Old Trafford. Currently 13th in the Premier League, the Red Devils have scored just 12 goals in 11 games, a return boosted by the three that they managed against Leicester City in their most recent outing.

Lowest scorers in the Premier League Club Goals scored Southampton 7 Crystal Palace 8 Everton 10 Manchester United 12 Ipswich Town 12

While they have only conceded 12 in that time, there is a clear issue in attack for the Premier League giants, with only Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho having grabbed more than a single goal in the top flight so far this season.

There are also problems in defence, with an injury to summer signing Leny Yoro meaning that veteran Jonny Evans has once again been Manchester United's most used centre-back, while injuries to both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have forced Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui to play at left-back in the early stages of the campaign, something that has left Manchester United with an unbalanced and one-dimensional look.

In midfield, injury to Kobbie Mainoo has seen Christian Eriksen restored to the starting XI, while summer signing Manuel Ugarte is yet to justify his price tag but is expected to become a key figure under Amorim's management given their previous connection at Sporting CP.

Some of the solutions to Manchester United's problems will undoubtedly have to come in the transfer window though, and now they are already planning how to strengthen their squad under Amorim.

Manchester United tracking impressive defender

That comes as Manchester United are reportedly one of several clubs tracking Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, who has begun to thrive at Craven Cottage this season.

The USMNT defender grabbed his third assist of the season as he provided the cross for Harry Wilson's late winner over Brentford, already half as many as he managed last season.

And his form has not gone unnoticed, with Sky Sports regular Dougie Critchley dubbing him "one of the best left backs in the world" on X, and question marks over his future already emerging.

Though he still has almost four years left to run on his £50,000 a week deal at Craven Cottage, Football Insider report that both Manchester United and Liverpool are "tracking" the 27-year-old defender ahead of a potential swoop.

That is according to former Red Devils scout Mick Brown, who claimed: “Some of the top clubs in the Premier League have been watching him for a while, but the way he’s playing at the moment, that interest has grown."

“He’s one of the leading candidates for any team looking to sign a left-back. I’d count Man United and Liverpool among them. Whether they’ll make a move or not, I’m not sure, but they’re among the clubs tracking him."

Any move for Robinson is likely to be blocked in January, he added, with a summer move far more plausible than a midseason switch away from west London. Should he continue to excel, he will only drive his price tag up further still, something that could see Manchester United left as one of few clubs who could pay it.