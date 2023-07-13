Jack and Tyler Fletcher "will go to Manchester United" this summer with Manchester City looking to sign United's young defender Harrison Parker, claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United transfer news - what's the latest on Jack and Tyler Fletcher?

It has been a positive start to the transfer window for the Red Devils, with the club finally completing the signing of Chelsea's Cobham graduate and former fan favourite Mason Mount for a fee of around £55m.

David De Gea has also left Old Trafford after 12 years with the side, something that would be a serious problem if the club weren't so close to securing the signature of long-term target and Inter Milan star Andre Onana.

With things looking good from a first-team perspective, the club have also decided to bolster their youth set-up with a double swoop for City's promising youngsters Jack and Tyler Fletcher.

The brothers are, in fact, the sons of United great Darren Fletcher and, at 16, would be swapping the academy of City for United, where their dad works as the club's technical director.

According to the Daily Mail, United have been 'keeping an eye' on the pair for the past few years, but their father has not been involved in the deal to sign them.

The club's move for the brothers has prompted City to respond, with the Sky Blues in the process of bringing highly rated defender Harrison Parker to the other side of Manchester, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"Jack and Tyler Fletcher, so both players are going from Manchester City to Manchester United and this is something that created this domino effect with Manchester City now prepared to close the deal for Harrison Parker.

"So there is something ongoing between the two Manchester clubs in terms of young talents, but the Fletcher twins will go to Manchester United."

Are the Fletcher brothers highly rated?

The brothers are highly thought of at City, having plied their trade in the club's youth set-up for nine years at this point and have already gone on to represent their national teams at junior level.

Interestingly though, Jack Fletcher represents England's under-16 set-up, having previously represented Scotland, whereas his brother Tyler still represents Scotland's under-16 side.

In a bizarre turn of events, the twin brothers actually played against one another earlier this year when the two nations faced off in a Uefa development match that saw both of them start in midfield, Jack wearing the number 19 and his brother the number eight.

It was Jack who came away with the family bragging rights as the Three Lions won the match 3-0.

Unsurprisingly, both players, who have been described as "promising", take after their father in their playing style, with both of them playing predominantly as central midfielders, the only difference being that Jack is left-footed while Tyler is right-footed.

Darren Fletcher played for United between 2003 and 2015, making 342 appearances, scoring 24 goals, assisting another 30 and winning everything there is to win in club football.

If the twins could match even a fraction of what their father achieved at Old Trafford, then the pair have a very bright future ahead of them.