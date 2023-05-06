Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed somewhat of a rejuvenation of late under Erik ten Hag.

It looked as though his United career was up last summer as the Dutchman looked to move him on, he stayed, but played just four minutes of Premier League football up until Christmas, however an injury to Diogo Dalot meant he has been given a chance during the second half of the season, and he hasn’t looked back.

The 25-year-old has provided an impressive attacking output from the right side of defence, making 0.7 key passes per game and creating a big chance while succeeding with 0.9 of his attempted dribbles.

Wan-Bissaka has demonstrated his physicality across his 15 league outings so far by being dribbled past just 0.1 times per game and its clear Ten Hag has revived him.

Despite the recent turnaround in form, there are no guarantees to his future and the Dutchman may well be on the lookout for a replacement. He could save some cash however by turning to the academy, with Marc Jurado significantly impressing.

Who is Marc Jurado?

The 19-year-old gem has been at United since 2020 following a move from Barcelona and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021.

His ceiling is seemingly limitless, especially after impressing throughout the youth groups, including both the U18s and U21s, where he has scored four goals and laid on nine assists. He was even called up to the first team squad for the tie against Nottingham Forest last month, giving him a taste of the matchday experience.

Not only has he shone in the Premier League 2, but Jurado has also experienced matches against senior opposition in the EFL Trophy this season and the player didn’t look out of place at all.

Across five matches, the Spaniard averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.9/10 as he took 69 touches per game and completed 33 passes each match, suggesting he was comfortable on the ball and looked to move it on effectively.

Like Wan-Bissaka, Jurado is also attack minded. He made 0.2 key passes per game whilst succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts, clearly proving how much a threat he is on the right-hand side, bombing up and down the flank with ease.

No slouch defensively either, the youngster made an impressive 3.6 tackles, 1.8 interceptions and 2.8 clearances per game while winning 58% of his total duels, adding a defensive solidity to his attacking prowess.

Journalist Shaun Connolly praised Jurado earlier this year by stating that he was one of the “notable names on the cusp of [the] first team," alongside such talents as Manni Norkett, Charlie McNeil and Joe Hugill and if he continues to impress, Ten Hag may already have his ideal heir for Wan-Bissaka right under his nose.