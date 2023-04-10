Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is free to leave the club this summer, according to a key new update regarding his future.

Is Wan-Bissaka impressing this season?

The Englishman has found himself in and out of United's team this season, admittedly playing more recently, but rarely feeling like a key man. In total, he has made just 12 Premier League appearances in total, nine of which have been starts, and Diogo Dalot has been seen as the stronger option, when fit.

In fairness to Wan-Bissaka, his performances recently have been solid on the whole, with the 25-year-old playing his part in his side's top-four push, averaging 1.9 tackles per game in the league overall. With his current United expiring at the end of next season, however, the club have a big decision to make this summer, knowing that this will be the last chance for them to earn good money for him.

For that reason, an Old Trafford exit feels increasingly likely, especially after a new update that has emerged.

Is right-back off in the summer?

According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag has informed Wan-Bissaka that he is "free to leave this summer", not seeing him as part of United's future. It is claimed that he "came close to leaving Old Trafford in January", but instead stayed put, in order to alleviate injury problems within the squad.

Ten Hag sees Dalot as the superior option moving forward, though, and he is happy to see the former Crystal Palace man move on to pastures new. The Reds have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong and he could be viewed as a sizeable upgrade on Wan-Bissaka.

In fairness to the United defender, he is someone whose attitude is never called into equation and he always gives his all, but he isn't at the required level to be a long-term success at Old Trafford. The defensive side of his game is often strong - he has averaged two clearances per match in the league in 2022/23 - but he lacks the attacking quality needed in the modern full-back, not scoring or assisting once in the division this season.

Moving him on this summer and receiving a fee for him is the most logical option, rather than losing him for free next year, and he could still carve a good career for himself at a lower-ranked team, having once been hailed as "the best one-on-one defender for a full-back in the world" by Jamie Carragher.