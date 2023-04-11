Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a free agent in the summer, according to a new transfer update.

Is Rabiot on the move this summer?

The Red Devils have a strong squad currently - one that is able to battle across multiple fronts at this stage of the season - but that doesn't mean that further signings won't be required bt the time the summer transfer window rolls around. They need to be in a position where they are genuine Premier League title challengers next season, as well as a team who are capable of going far in the Champions League.

Midfield is an area of the pitch that could do with some extra depth, with the recent absences of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen highlighting the dip in quality behind him in the squad. Indeed, United have lost three times during the Brazilian's time out suspended, with just two prior defeats in the league. Meanwhile, the Dane has only recently returned from injury to a team now firmly out of the title race as a result of their poor post-cup final form.

One player strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past has been Rabiot, who ended up staying at Juventus over the winter. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season, however, and it looks likely that he will leave the club and enjoy a fresh challenge. It looks as though United could be back in for the 28-year-old as they look to make inroads in the next window.

Could United seal move for Frenchman?

According to Tutto Juve [via Sport Witness], United are "ready to go on the offensive" when it comes to signing Rabiot this summer, seeing him as a good choice to come in and boost their midfield options. Described in the report as the "best midfielder in Serie A", he would be available on a free transfer, with "€10m or €15m in signing bonuses" on top.

We think Rabiot could be a really astute signing by United if they manage to get a deal over the line, with the 36-cap France international maturing as a player these days and scoring eight goals in 24 Serie A appearances this season.

He could be a player who acts as an upgrade on Scott McTominay and Fred and provide competition for Eriksen, providing box-to-box quality and pedigree, considering legendary former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo once called him a "complete player".