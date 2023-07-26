Manchester United could look to sign Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as a backup option to Andre Onana this summer and have hed internal talks over a move.

Who is Altay Bayindir?

The 25-year-old joined his current side from Ankaragucu back in 2019. He has since gone on to make 141 appearances for Fenerbahce, tasting Turkish Cup glory with them last season as captain.

Bayindir is also a five-cap Turkey international, outlining his international pedigree, and at 25, it would be a surprise if that tally didn't increase as the years pass, as he continues to mature. His current Fenerbahce deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, but it could be that they have to fend off interest from him in the current transfer window.

United have been linked with a move for him already this summer, with their goalkeeping situation up in the air once last season came to an end, while rivals Leeds United have also reportedly tabled an offer for his services.

Now, a new update has emerged - one that suggests the Reds' interest hasn't gone away in the weeks since reports over a move for Bayindir came to fruition.

Could Man United sign Altay Bayindir?

According to The Daily Mail, Bayindir has emerged as a summer target for United, with staff at Old Trafford holding talks over a potential move. The club are "looking at options to keep competition for places strong", following the arrival of Onana and exit of David De Gea between the sticks, in what represents a significant change, considering the Spaniard spent 12 hugely impressive years at Old Trafford, becoming one of the best in the world in his position.

The report claims that the Fenerbahce man "would cost around £5m but the question for the 25-year-old is whether he can get more regular football elsewhere with the likes of Ajax interested."

Bayindir could be a shrewd signing by United this summer, although it would be understandable if he opted to join a club that can promise him regular starts week in, week out. He appears to be at a point in his career where he likely won't want to be warming the substitutes' bench, especially as it could hamper his progress at international level.

That being said, the lure of playing for United can be great for any player, considering they arguably remain one of the biggest clubs in world football, so he could still jump at the opportunity to move to Old Trafford, backing himself to provide genuinely strong competition for Onana, who has come in from Inter Milan after helping them reach last season's Champions League final.

Bayindir has been praised by former Arsenal hero Mesut Ozil in the past, and he is at an age where he should only improve as a player for the foreseeable future, considering so many goalkeepers can peak later in their careers.

He may feel that this is the ideal time for a new challenge in his career, having potentially outgrown Fenerbahce, and United could look to use him in domestic cup competitions, with Onana first choice in both the Premier League and Champions League.