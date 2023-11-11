Manchester United returned to winning ways as they secured a 1-0 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag will be relieved to see his side head into the international break having secured all three points, but there are still plenty of problems at Old Trafford and an expected win against the Hatters won’t change that. While the Red Devils dominated possession throughout the tie, they couldn’t finish Luton off and missed several big chances during the match.

Defender Victor Lindelof was the unexpected match winner, scoring the only goal in the first half, but there were several poor performances, most notably Rasmus Hojlund.

Rasmus Hojlund’s game in numbers vs Luton Town

The Danish striker entered the game having scored another Champions League double, taking his total in Europe to five goals this term, yet oddly, he had yet to score in the Premier League. His drought didn’t end today either, as the youngster wasted two big chances during the match, including what looked like a simple tap in.

Hojlund took just 18 touches before he was substituted in the 79th minute, fewer than Andre Onana in goal, while he completed just five of his eight passes, indicating how isolated he was up front.

The former Atalanta frontman also struggled in one on one battles this afternoon as he failed to win a single duel, losing all three along with losing possession eight times in total, and despite shining on the continent, it appears as though he still has a lot to learn in the top flight.

Rasmus Hojlund’s season in numbers

There is no doubt the 20-year-old will eventually find his feet at United, and he would get on better if he was given better service during matches. His form in the Champions League is promising and among the United squad in the competition, Hojlund not only ranks first for overall Sofascore rating (7.55), but also first for goals and assists (five), shots on target per game (1.5) and fifth for key passes per game (0.8), demonstrating he has what it takes to shine in Europe’s premier club competition.

For whatever reason, he hasn’t been able to translate this form onto the domestic scene, and he drops down to seventh across the squad for shots on target per game (0.5) and ninth for key passes per game (0.9) and this is something Ten Hag will be working on to improve.

His first league goal surely will be just around the corner, yet missing two glaring opportunities against Luton wont exactly help his confidence. Perhaps the international break comes at the right time and with Denmark playing Slovenia and Northern Ireland over the next nine days, it gives Hojlund a chance to add to his seven goals across just ten matches for his country.

It wouldn’t do his confidence any harm and the young talent may just arrive back in Manchester ready to break his Premier League drought and push United up the league table in the process.