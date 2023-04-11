Manchester United are still thought to be interested in signing Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Is Fati heading out of Barcelona?

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene as a huge talent at Barca, and while he remains an enormous prospect currently, his stock has arguably fallen a little in recent years. Having been seen as possibly the star of the club's future, the likes of Pedri and Gavi have emerged as more important players this season, with the winger finding his game time limited overall.

Granted, Fati has still managed 25 La Liga appearances in 2022/23 to date, but only 10 of those have been starts, with Xavi seemingly not considering him a key man. For that reason, the Spaniard has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou once the summer transfer window arrives and United have emerged as one of the front-runners to snap him up.

The Red Devils will surely look to make significant attacking reinforcements come the end of the season, with a big-name centre forward needed, as well as more competition for playing time out wide.

Now, it further looks as though Fati could be a genuine United summer target, with a new transfer claim emerging.

Is youngster joining United?

According to Sport [via Sport Witness], lots of clubs are interested in signing Fati this summer, but "‘especially Manchester United", suggesting that they are the favourites to snap him up. Barca could be willing to sell him, in order to receive huge money for his services, although the player himself may ideally rather stay up, as long as he was given assurances over his importance moving forward.

No other rival competitors are specifically mentioned in the report, so United appear to be in a healthy position with regard to getting their man.

Fati could be an inspired signing by the Reds if they manage to seal a summer move for him, considering his long-term potential and the fact that he has already made 98 appearances for Barca, not to mention scoring 26 at the same time. He has been hailed as "spectacular" by Xavi, and at just 20, he still has so much maturing to do as a player.

The only slight issue he could have is the fact that he plays in the same left-sided role as Marcus Rashford, so fitting him in could be tricky, although he could be viewed as a superior option to Antony, who has only scored three goals in the Premier League this season.