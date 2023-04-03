Manchester United are believed to be "monitoring" Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati ahead of a potential summer move, according to a new update.

Could Fati leave Barcelona this summer?

The Red Devils may have a more formidable look to them these days, but it is still clear that further reinforcements are needed at the end of the season. Recent defeats away to Liverpool and Newcastle United have shown that United still have some flaws and that squad depth needs to be improved moving forward, in order to become genuine Premier League title challengers again.

One area of the pitch could do with extra elite quality is in attack, with Marcus Rashford clearly in sensational form but the other options arguably not the greatest. Antony has contributed positively in his first season at Old Trafford but has also blown hot and cold, while Jadon Sancho continues to flatter to deceive in a United shirt, with the pair contributing just seven league goals between them.

A player who could potentially be available this summer is Fati, who has been linked with a move away from Barca this summer, having struggled to consistently nail down a place in Xavi's team this season, making only 10 starts in La Liga overall. Now, a fresh claim has emerged regarding the 20-year-old, who has a €1billion (£879m) release clause in his contract.

Are United an option for Fati?

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, United are "monitoring Fati’s situation" currently, as they weigh up a possible summer bid. Chelsea are in the same boat, however, as the Blues also look to make significant reinforcements in the summer window.

Manchester City have been put on "red alert", too, with the attacking youngster "frustrated with his game time at Barcelona and with his father "publicly speaking out about his anger towards his lack of minutes".

While Fati's reputation has dipped a little in recent times, with Pedri and Gavi the new lauded young pair at Camp Nou, he remains a footballer of incredible promise, having been hailed as "dangerous" by Xavi. He already has 97 appearances to his name for Barca, as well as seven caps for Spain, despite being just 20, so he could develop under Erik ten Hag.

A devastating wide man with pace and unpredictability in abundance, he could come in as a strong rival for both Rashford and Antony, possibly even playing with the pair if the former is moved to a more central role next season, depending on whether or not a new striker comes in.