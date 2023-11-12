Manchester United look like a shadow of their former self this season as they currently occupy a lowly eighth spot in the Premier League table.

Following their latest defeat, a 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, United have won just eight of their first 17 fixtures across all competitions and this type of form has placed Erik ten Hag under a lot of pressure.

The Dutchman hasn’t been helped by an injury crisis which has engulfed the squad and ruled out key players such as Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro as of late.

His transfer business, however, was slightly underwhelming and there is a distinct lack of depth in the squad, which has impacted their performances so far this term.

The January transfer window is fast approaching and this could give Ten Hag the opportunity to add a player or two into his current squad.

Man Utd transfer news

According to Football Transfers, the Red Devils have already made contact with Fluminense regarding midfielder Andre - with an approach said to have been made - amid growing speculation that the in-demand talent will be departing the Brazilian side sooner rather than later.

The report does go on to state that no formal proposal has been lodged as yet, but with other clubs such as Fulham also keen on luring him to the Premier League, Ten Hag may need to act swiftly in order to secure his signature.

Liverpool were also in the race for the talented midfielder, yet it looks as though they have pulled out and are now searching for alternative targets instead, leaving the door ajar for other clubs.

Fluminense are reportedly seeking a fee of between €30m and €40m (£26m and £35m) in order for them to sell Andre and with the club securing their first-ever Copa Libertadores last weekend following an extra-time victory over Boca Juniors, his stock has risen.

There were several Premier League head scouts in attendance at the final and with January just a couple of months away, his future could be decided soon.

Ten Hag will be hoping a move for Andre is successful, as he could ditch his compatriot Casemiro, who is attracting attention from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Casemiro’s spell at Man Utd could come to an end soon

The former Real Madrid midfielder joined United last summer, and he enjoyed a solid debut campaign in Manchester, winning the EFL Cup and helping the club secure qualification for the Champions League.

According to 90min however, the Brazilian is reportedly a top target for the Saudi Pro League and an offer could even be made as soon as January.

Despite his immediate success, Casemiro isn’t a long-term solution for Ten Hag and isn't getting any younger - although the 31-year-old still has three years left on his current contract.

With the vast riches on offer in the Middle East, Casemiro may be tempted to move and depending on any potential offer United receive for the experienced asset, Ten Hag may jump at the chance to secure a big transfer fee for someone who isn’t getting any better.

Andre would be the perfect replacement for Casemiro and United should be doing all they can to bring him to Manchester.

Andre’s playing style

United have struggled in various areas in their team this season, but one key improvement needed is in the heart of their midfield - with Casemiro and co having been described as "non-existent" in that department earlier in the campaign, as per club legend Gary Neville.

This is where Andre comes in. The 22-year-old has been dubbed a ‘modern-day defensive midfielder’ by acclaimed scouting website Breaking the Lines, while U23 scout Antonio Mango has previously dubbed him as “the orchestrator” for his ability to dictate play from the engine room.

Breaking the Lines state that Andre is just as competent going forward as he is defensively, as he often attempts to ‘be as creative as possible’ while still performing his defensive responsibilities.

Andre’s passing ability is a trait that could work wonders under Ten Hag and, when compared to his positional peers in comparative leagues, the youngster currently ranks in the top 1% for pass completion percentage per 90 (93.9%) while ranking in the top 2% for passes attempted per 90 (78.15), indicating his effectiveness on the ball and his ability to control the game.

By ranking in the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90 (1.43), he demonstrates the ability to regularly beat opposition players and this sort of attribute is exactly what United need in their midfield.

Andre’s statistics this season

The midfielder started 12 matches in the Copa Libertadores during 2023 and across the Fluminense squad, he ranked first for accurate passes per game (65.7) while also ranking fifth for accurate long balls per game (2.5) and second for tackles per game (2.8) proving that he has a strong influence in the team.

The Brazilian also ranks first in the squad for accurate passes, tackles, and accurate long balls per game in the domestic league, indicating that he managed to display his talents in all competitions.

Casemiro has been out injured since the previous international break and his influence has waned this term compared to last season, further evidence that Ten Hag should be looking to move him on in the coming months.

Andre's statistics during 2023 Serie A Copa Libertadores Accurate passes per game 76.6 65.7 Touches per game 94.2 86.3 Tackles per game 2 2.8 Successful dribbles per game 1.4 1.5 Total duels won per game 5.5 6.6 Stats via Sofascore

Indeed, the 31-year-old ranks just fourth for accurate passes per game and accurate long balls per game throughout the squad in the Premier League this term, proving that he isn’t having the same sort of impact in the team that Andre is at Fluminense and his peak years are clearly behind him.

Change is required at Old Trafford if they are to return to the summit of the English game and moving on players who are on the wrong side of 30 would be a start.

While it may take time for Andre to settle in at the club, his talent and ability to perform on the biggest stage indicates he would be an ideal signing, not just for the present, but for the future.

Moving on Casemiro and recouping some of the fee they shelled out for him last year could be a priority for Ten Hag, and he could use this to make a more concrete move for Andre in January, thus improving his midfield in the process.