Talks over a new long-term contract for Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot are still "ongoing", according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Dalot having a good season?

The Portuguese remains a relatively young player with a bright future, having arrived from Porto as a teenager back in 2018. This season, he has been United's first-choice right-back when fully fit, starting 19 games in the Premier League and providing two assists.

The 24-year-old's future has been a talking point of late, however, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season, meaning he would be able to leave on a free transfer at that point. As yet, no extension has been agreed, although the two parties are working on it with a view to it coming to fruition in the near future.

It doesn't look as though United want to lose Dalot despite their reported interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong - with Aaron Wan-Bissaka perhaps the more likely right-back to make way during the summer transfer window.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the Portugal international's situation.

Will Dalot sign a new Man United deal?

Taking to Twitter, Romano said that talks remain "ongoing" between United and Dalot, while mentioning their ongoing pursuit of Frimpong:

"Jeremie Frimpong, keen on Manchester United possible move — not advanced yet as his agent met with #MUFC, FC Bayern and Barcelona. "Interest in Frimpong doesn’t change the situation of Diogo Dalot at this stage as new long-term contract talks are still ongoing."

We think keeping hold of Dalot this summer is something that is vital for United, with the defender someone who is not even yet at his peak and could yet mature into one of the Premier League's best right-backs over time. Indeed, he has been hailed as "smart", "intelligent" and "very professional" by compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, which speaks volumes about his capabilities as a footballer, given the high standards the all-time legend sets.

If Frimpong comes in at the end of the campaign, he and Dalot could battle for a regular starting berth under Erik ten Hag, providing healthy competition at Old Trafford while ensuring United have two excellent options in the same position.

Losing Dalot at this point in his career could be a big blow given his long-term potential, so it is imperative that these contract talks go smoothly and he commits his future to the club for many years to come.