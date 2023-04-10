Out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could leave the club at the end of the season, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Is Van de Beek having a good season?

The Dutchman joined United from Ajax back in 2020, with potentially big things expected of him after he shone for the Eredivisie giants, helping them reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19. It has been a hugely disappointing spell for him at Old Trafford, however, with so little impact made over the past three years.

Incredibly, Van de Beek has only made 60 appearances in total for the Red Devils, so often being consigned to the substitutes' bench, at best. This season, the 25-year-old has continued to feature sporadically, starting only two Premier League matches and not registering a goal or an assist in any competition.

It looks increasingly as though the midfielder's future lies away from United, and with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025, they could even look to cash in on him at the end of the current campaign. That certainly increasingly looks set to be the case, following a new claim.

Is midfielder off this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke talked up the idea of Van de Beek moving on to pastures new this summer:

"Van de Beek, it's been two real difficult seasons for him. It's not what he's used to following his success for Ajax as well; it could be a big summer ahead of him, especially if United do add to that midfield, could push him even further down the pecking order, then he will really seriously have to consider his future at Old Trafford."

In truth, it makes complete sense for United to sell Van de Beek when this season reaches its conclusion, with the 19-cap Netherlands international someone who clearly isn't a key part of the club's plans moving forward. He is a talented player, hence earning to move to Old Trafford in the first place, but he simply hasn't got to grips with the Premier League and fitness problems haven't helped along the way.

Granted, Frank Lampard described him as a "top level player" during his time on loan at Everton, but United simply have better options than him now, from Christian Eriksen to Bruno Fernandes, and they should only strengthen further when the summer transfer window arrives.

It is a move that just hasn't worked out, as can be the case sometimes, so United should try and get as big a fee as possible in the approaching months.