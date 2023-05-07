Manchester United will be hoping to put their last gasp 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday behind them as they take on relegation battlers West Ham United this afternoon in the Premier League.

A few weeks ago, their Champions League place looked assured heading into the final weeks of the season, however a resurgent Liverpool are gathering momentum and could yet pip them to that coveted fourth placed spot if United aren’t careful.

A tie against the Hammers, who are fighting to retain their top flight status presents a great opportunity to claim a vital three points and Erik ten Hag will surely make a few changes to his team from midweek.

The biggest changes could come in the midfield. Fred wasn’t at the races, taking just 37 touches during his spell on the pitch while completing only 17 passes, suggesting he couldn’t get into the match whatsoever.

The Brazilian lost possession ten times and won just four duels throughout and Ten Hag must drop him to the bench for Christian Eriksen, who didn’t play a single minute against Brighton.

Will Christian Eriksen start for Manchester United against West Ham United?

The £150k-per-week Dane has been one of Ten Hag’s most impressive signings so far, appearing in 23 Premier League matches this term with an average Sofascore rating of 6.94/10 ranking him as the eighth best player in the squad.

The 31-year-old has been a steady influence at both ends of the pitch, chipping in with eight goal contributions in the top flight alone, while making 0.8 clearances and 0.6 tackles per game, yet it is his attacking output for which the Dutchman brought him to United for, and he hasn’t disappointed in that regard.

By creating six big chances and making 1.3 key passes per game, Eriksen provides plenty of opportunities for his teammates.

Indeed, according to FBref, the midfielder ranks in the top 20% across Europe’s big five leagues for goals and assists per 90 (0.43), shots per 90 (1.61) and key passes per 90 (2.32), clearly suggesting that if he starts against West Ham, he could cause havoc for their defence.

Once hailed as a “genius” by Statman Dave, Eriksen's experience and attacking nous could be crucial against David Moyes’ side, who are fighting for every point and could give United a tough match.

Unleashing the experienced playmaking talent makes total sense, especially considering the Red Devils couldn’t break down a resolute Brighton outfit. With the former Tottenham Hotspur star in their starting XI, plenty of chances will be created that’s for sure.