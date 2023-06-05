Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants a decision to be made by the Glazers as soon as possible this summer, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

What's the takeover situation at United?

The Red Devils have enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 season, finishing third in the Premier League and securing a return to the Champions League after a year away. Not only that, but they also won the EFL Cup after a victory over Newcastle United in the final - their first trophy since 2017 - and they were beaten in the FA Cup final by Manchester City on Saturday.

Ten Hag is, therefore, doing an excellent job in the early stages of his time as United manager, although off-field matters aren't necessarily making things easy for him. Talk surrounding the Glazers' potential sale of the club continues to rumble on, with both boyhood United fans Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani vying to become the new owner.

With an important summer in the transfer market looming at Old Trafford, many supporters are desperate to see a change happen as soon as possible, and it looks as though the same applies with Ten Hag.

What does Ten Hag want from Glazers?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the Dutchman is eager for a decision to be made either way, in order to make the current situation less complex:

"I think he's sending very clear messages in public about needing investments and signings. So, the message is very clear. He’s waiting for the Glazers to make a final decision."

It is only right that Ten Hag wants to see a change happen now, with the hope that new owners will come in and bolster the spending at United's disposal.

It is imperative that the manager is given the money to bring in a number of elite players between now and the start of the season, with Saturday's aforementioned cup final defeat again showing how superior City are currently, even though the scoreline was only 2-1 in the end.

The Glazers moving on and someone else coming in would be such a popular decision, bringing an end to a rather painful period in the club's ownership history, so the hope is that a decision is made as soon as possible, rather than the Americans continuing to stay on into next season, therefore potentially affecting United's transfer business in the process.