Manchester United are reportedly preparing an offer for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae during the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag aims to strengthen his defence.

What’s the latest on Kim Min-jae to Manchester United?

According to Corriere dello Sport, United are preparing to launch a €60m (£52m) bid in order to lure the defender to Old Trafford this summer in a move that would blow their competitors 'out the water'.

Kim currently has a €45m (£40m) release clause in his deal which could be triggered by teams between July 1-15, yet United are looking to put themselves ahead in the queue for the player by making a bid which is higher than this.

How would Kim Min-jae fit into the Man United team?

One of the standout performers for the Red Devils this season has been the performances of Lisandro Martinez, with the centre-back turning out to be Ten Hag’s finest signing.

The 25-year-old has an average Sofascore rating of 7.1 across 27 Premier League appearances, and it is no coincidence that United’s recent slump in form has coincided with the Argentine being ruled out for the remainder of the season.

He ranks second in the squad for clearances per game (3.6), fourth for interceptions (1.2) and tackles (2.0), clearly underlining how effective he has been this term.

Ten Hag will be looking to give him a reliable partner for 2023/24, with Harry Maguire clearly not up to the required standard, notably making a horrendous error in the Europa League defeat to Sevilla that merely capped off a tumultuous spell in Manchester for the club's skipper.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane has missed 32 games due to injury since the start of last season with someone more reliable evidently being needed.

The South Korean could be his ideal partner, especially following the wonderful season he has enjoyed with Napoli, leading them to their first Serie A title since 1990.

Across 33 league matches thus far, the 26-year-old has kept 14 clean sheets, made 1.6 tackles and 3.6 clearances per game while winning a staggering 4.7 duels per match – a success rate of 63% -

He has been an absolute rock at the heart of the Napoli defence throughout their historic season but he is no slouch in possession either, averaging 91.3 touches per game along with completing 91% of his passes.

The centre-back's ball-playing ability is second to none and this could allow him to shine alongside Martinez, starting attacks from deep and being extremely comfortable on the ball.

It is no wonder that he has been dubbed an “iron barrel” by fellow teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and his stock has soared during his only season in the Italian top flight.

Ten Hag must act soon to lure the defender to Manchester as he could form a wonderful duo in 2023/24 with Martinez.