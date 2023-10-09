Manchester United left it late to secure just their fourth Premier League victory of the season, scoring twice during injury time to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win.

Scott McTominay was the hero on the day at Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag certainly needed the three points in order to ease the pressure that has grown substantially in the previous few weeks.

The international break arrives at precisely the right time for the Dutchman to regroup his players and with their next fixture against Sheffield United, it represents a chance at securing another win.

It's safe to say there were a few underperformers against Brentford while some players haven’t quite replicated their form from last season, with Marcus Rashford being the prime example.

How has Marcus Rashford performed this season?

The Englishman emerged as United’s talisman during Ten Hag’s maiden campaign, registering 41 goal contributions – 30 goals and 11 assists – across all competitions as the Red Devils finished third in the Premier League and won the EFL Cup.

This form suggested he was ready to kick on and become United’s main source of goals this term, yet he hasn’t quite found the blistering form which saw him shine last season.

Indeed, over ten matches so far, Rashford has scored just once while grabbing three assists and against Brentford he failed to score, register an assist or make a key pass during his time on the pitch.

The winger also lost possession 11 times and completed just 17 passes before being substituted for Alejandro Garnacho. Perhaps it is time to give the young Argentinian a decent run in the team to inspire some confidence, as he played well against the Bees during his short cameo.

How did Alejandro Garnacho perform vs Brentford?

The teenager has started only three matches this term but has registered one assist when unleashed in the starting XI and Ten Hag must now give him a proper chance following the international break.

The youngster was lauded as a “game-changer” by journalist Samuel Luckhurst at the start of the year, and he could certainly fulfil that role should he be unleashed against Sheffield United next week.

The £50k-per-week gem managed to squeeze in one successful dribble, three key passes and one shot during his 27 minutes on the pitch after replacing Rashford, clearing showing an eagerness to create chances for others.

Garnacho managed to draw three fouls while also showcasing his physicality by winning four out of his six ground duels, indicating that he isn’t lightweight and is strong in one-on-one battles.

It was a promising display and one which could perhaps give Ten Hag a slight selection headache. The Blades are currently bottom of the table with just one point to their name this season, conceding 22 goals in the process.

Unleashing a talent like Garnacho against such a leaky backline could give him the freedom to utilise his attacking ability while giving Rashford somewhat of a breather. It would be incredibly bold to drop the 25-year-old but he's certainly in need of some competition in order to return to the kind of performances he displayed last season.