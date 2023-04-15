It’s clear that sooner rather than later, Manchester United will need a replacement for David De Gea. The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the current season, however after turning down an extension a couple of weeks ago, as per the Athletic, it looks as though a positive agreement can be made between the player and the club.

It won't be long before Erik ten Hag turns to someone else, with De Gea approaching 33 years of age and having conceded 50 goals this term, keeping 20 clean sheets, he looks as though there may only be a year or two left in him at the Old Trafford side.

Who then, will Ten Hag turn to? There are plenty of options on the transfer market and the Red Devils aren’t shy are splashing the cash, therefore a big money signing to take over from the Spaniard could occur either this summer or next.

The Dutchman could save a bit of money however and focus on the United academy, where U21 glovesman Radek Vitek could soon emerge as an ideal De Gea heir.

Who is Radek Vitek?

The Czech ‘keeper could follow in the footsteps of former Chelsea star Petr Cech, who became one of the finest Premier League shot-stoppers of his era.

During his 11-year association with the Blues, Cech kept an impressive 228 clean sheets from 494 matches, conceding 393 goals and winning everything there was to be won, including a Champions League title in 2012.

Every young promising ‘keeper from the Czech Republic gets branded the next Cech, but Vitek is at a club where he could learn from one of the best in De Gea and begin to forge a career that he hopes could mimic the former Chelsea star.

Last season, the 19-year-old helped lead United to FA Youth Cup glory and his coach, Travis Binnion praised him during their excellent run, saying: “Radek Vitek, throughout this tournament, has been exemplary.” And he will be hoping that the player can go and make a name for himself in the first team.

Since signing from Czech side Sigma Olomouc in 2020, the 6 foot 5 titan has amassed 50 appearances for the various age groups in the academy, keeping eight clean sheets and against Sevilla in the Europa League last night, he was named on the substitutes bench, which marked the third time this term he had achieved this.

The future is bright for the youngster, and he certainly has the talent to emulate Cech and create his own wonderful career in the Premier League.