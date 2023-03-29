Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

How good is Evan Ferguson?

The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for a new central attacker at the end of this season, with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen in the mix to be high-profile additions. One player who is enjoying something of a breakthrough season is Ferguson, with the 18-year-old catching the eye greatly with his performances for Brighton. He has scored three goals in just five Premier League starts for the Seagulls and also netted his first goal for the Republic of Ireland last weekend.

Big things are being predicted of Ferguson in the coming years and it could be that Brighton find it difficult to keep hold of him beyond this summer. With United looking at attacking additions, an interesting update has emerged regarding a move for the teenager.

Could starlet join Man Utd this summer?

According to Football Insider, Ferguson is "seen as a potential project signing" at Old Trafford, coming in as a long-term acquisition. It is stated that United are "still very much in the market for a top-class number nine this summer", with Kane, Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos mentioned as the front-runners to fill that void and be an upgrade on the likes of Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial. Ferguson's current Brighton deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, however, so Brighton are likely to demand a lot of money for one of their most prized assets.

United have been so good at bringing in top young talent down the years, whether it be Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney or Rio Ferdinand, to name just a few, and snapping up Ferguson at this point in his career could prove to be a masterstroke.

The three-cap Republic of Ireland international really does look like a great prospect, with Kylian Mbappe speaking highly of him after France's 1-0 victory on Monday night, which is extremely high praise coming from arguably the best footballer of his generation. Not only that, but Ferguson has been described as 'special' by Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

He could come in as a squad player to begin with - an elite striker also needs to be signed - eventually maturing a potentially top-class footballer in his own right as the years pass, as he learns from those around him at Old Trafford.