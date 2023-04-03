Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will sign a new deal at the club until the summer of 2027, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Shaw a key figure for United?

The 27-year-old has matured into one of Europe's leading left-backs in recent years, becoming among United's most consistent players in the process. This season, he has shone in both a left-back and centre-back role, even being preferred to Harry Maguire in the latter position at times and making 22 starts in the Premier League.

Plenty of talk has surrounded Shaw's future of late, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season and an extension believed to be coming his way. Now, a new update has emerged, following Sunday's disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Newcastle United.

Will the left-back extend his stay?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided an update on the situation, including some quotes from Shaw himself and saying a new contract will be agreed upon in the near future:

"Luke Shaw confirms an agreement is imminent over new deal: 'I’m close to a new contract. Nothing has been signed yet. We’ve agreed certain things. We’ll take it from there', told Sky. "New deal will be valid until June 2027, to be signed soon with Manchester Utd to approve it."

This is great news for United, even though it is no huge surprise, with Shaw clearly more than willing to commit his long-term future to the club. He is someone who has reached such a healthy point in his career, possessing enough experience that it is invaluable, but also still being young enough to have years left in the tank.

At 27, this new deal would still only take him into his early 30s, and given his fitness levels over the last 12 months, avoiding injury this season, there is no reason why he won't still be the same player when 2027 arrives. Erik ten Hag has hailed him as "fabulous" and you'd expect he'll continue to be a key player between now and the end of this season, as United look to complete a top-four finish and also go all the way in both the Europa League and the FA Cup.

As the years pass, Shaw could even end up usurping the likes of Denis Irwin and Patrice Evra as United's greatest left-back of the Premier League era, although that will depend on how he does moving forward, given the level they both reached over such a long period.