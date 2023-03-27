Joel and Avram Glazer are the only two of the six siblings who aren't fully behind a total takeover of Manchester United, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Are the Glazers selling Man Utd?

The Red Devils are enjoying a good season on the pitch, with a chance of winning three trophies realistically still on offer currently, but there is plenty of drama off the field. In recent weeks, reports have been dominated by talk of a takeover at Old Trafford, with the Glazers potentially selling up.

Both Sheikh Jassim Bin Al Thani in Qatar and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are believed to have tabled £5bn bids for United but have been thwarted in their efforts to date, with the current owners holding firm with a price tag of £6bn.

What's going on with Joel and Avram Glazer?

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday, Crook provided the latest on the matter, saying the last week was "chaos" with the changing bid deadlines, but also revealing something new - Joel and Avram Glazer have a different stance to the rest of the family:

“I think it remains to be seen if the Glazers remain committed to a full takeover of the football club, I’m not sure they are. Joel and Avram Glazer, the two who are the focal point, I think their preferred option is minority investment.

"We know the Elliott Group are willing to come in and provide funds for a small investment. Joel and Avram, their main focus appears to be raising some funds for a partial buyout than sell the whole football club. The sticking point is there are six siblings who have shares in the football club, the other four all want to go through with a 100 per cent sale.

“It’s still all up in the air, will there be a third round of bids? Will there be a period of exclusivity either for Sheikh Jassim or Sir Jim Ratcliffe? At this stage that looks unlikely, but we need some answers soon.”

This is an interesting update and does perhaps go to show why things are moving so slowly regarding the potential takeover of United. It looks as though the Glazer family still can't come to an agreement, and should that continue to be the case, it is hard to see anything changing soon.

Red Devils supporters would of course prefer to see all involvement regarding the Glazers completely disappear, in order to bring in a complete new era at the club and get rid of owners who have largely proved to be unpopular overall.