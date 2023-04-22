Manchester United’s season was summed up by their 5-2 aggregate defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final tie. The Old Trafford side took a 2-0 lead in the first leg only to lose two late goals and the tie was poised heading into the second leg, with Erik ten Hag clearly disappointed at the draw.

Fast-forward a week later, and it only took eight minutes for the Red Devils to concede against the La Liga side and a despite trailing by just a single goal, a further two efforts by the home side were enough to oversee a fairly comfortable victory in the end.

The turning point was the first goal, as defender Harry Maguire failed to adequately control and move on a pass from David De Gea before he was swarmed by Sevilla players, and it is yet another costly mistake on his Man United CV.

With the FA Cup the only realistic chance of glory this term, Ten Hag must brutally ditch the Englishman from his first team for the rest of the campaign with a view to finally moving him on during the summer.

Does Harry Maguire have a future at Manchester United?

Since joining the United in 2019, this season has seen Maguire play just 28 matches, his lowest total during his four seasons at the club, and it’s evident that the Dutchman isn’t his biggest fan.

The £190k-per-week defender was woeful in both legs of the last eight tie against Sevilla, averaging a Sofascore rating of just 6.2/10 and losing possession 14 times across both matches and clearly something needs to change for the club if they are consistently challenge Manchester City and Arsenal for Premier League glory.

Injury to Lisandro Martinez, which has ruled him out of the remainder of the season could well prove crucial in terms of how much silverware the club end up with come the end of May.

The Argentinian has been excellent in his debut campaign at United, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.12/10 and his presence in the starting XI has improved their defence, with Ten Hag looking to build a team around the former Ajax star.

Against Nottingham Forest last week, Maguire was described as a “walking disaster” by journalist Samuel Luckhurst and this sums up his time at the club extremely well.

The summer will be an interesting time for the Red Devils as they look to clear out some deadwood and make another few key signings which could reinstate them as one of the finest teams in the country.

Ten Hag’s first port of call when the season ends? To move on Maguire once and for all.