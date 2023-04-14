Manchester United are stepping up the chase for midfielder Joao Palhinha ahead of the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag continues his rebuild at the club.

What’s the latest on Joao Palhinha to Manchester United?

According to The Sun, Manchester United are monitoring Palhinha’s situation at Fulham, despite the player only arriving at the Cottagers last summer for a fee of £20m.

However, the London outfit are believed to be demanding three times as much for his signature this summer, £60m, as they look to maximise the profit on the Portuguese star.

Considering United spent more on Antony and splashed out roughly the same figure on Casemiro last summer, this fee is certainly within their budget and Ten Hag will be keeping a close eye on the player.

Could Joao Palhinha improve Manchester United?

Despite a strong start to life at the Red Devils, Ten Hag still has plenty to focus on and improve ahead of 2023/2024 and reinvigorating his midfield could be something that will need his attention before too long.

Of course, the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have both been a breath of fresh air, however, with Fred and Scott McTominay looking as though they are approaching the end of their careers at the club, signing someone like Palhinha could only improve Ten Hag’s midfield.

Much was expected from the 27-year-old Palhinha when he arrived in the Premier League, and he hasn’t disappointed.

With a Sofascore rating of 7.07/10, he is Fulham’s fourth highest-rated player this term, and he has scored three times, averaged 52 touches per game and has won a staggering 7.8 duels per match – at a success rate of 61% - suggesting his all-round abilities have improved Fulham, and it’s no wonder they are currently occupying 10th spot in the league table.

The Portuguese sensation has also made the most amount of tackles in the Premier League this term with 105 and the only United player in the top 20 is Casemiro, who has made a paltry 58 so far. Surprisingly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka finds himself down in 166th, though he has found minutes hard to come by in the top-flight.

This tackling ability could be vital for Ten Hag, allowing him to deploy Palhinha slightly deeper to make use of his talents and allow other players to push forward in order to assist the attacking players.

Sky Sports broadcaster Nubaid Haroon lavished praise on him earlier this year, saying: “Palhinha has 18 legs. Every time I’ve watched him this season, he does incredible things, some player.”

Considering he isn’t even at the end of his first full season in England yet and is performing as he has been clearly suggests that he could adapt rather easily into a team of United’s stature.

For £60m, it could well turn out to be a bargain.