Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojland once the summer transfer window arrives.

Will a striker arrive at United this summer?

The Red Devils have become a truly formidable outfit again this summer, despite a recent dip in form that has included respective 7-0 and 2-0 defeats away to Liverpool and Newcastle United. The EFL Cup has already been won and there is also a genuinely good chance of Europa League and FA Cup glory, too.

As the summer window egdes closer, the one area of the pitch that could arguably do with the biggest upgrade is in attack, with Wout Weghorst only on loan until the end of the season and Anthony Martial simply injured far too often to be considered a key player.

The likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have emerged as summer targets, with the pair arguably among the best in the world in their position currently, but they may not be the only options that United are looking at. A new update certainly suggests that is the case, with two new other names being thrown into the hat.

Are Muani and Hojlund strong targets?

According to Give Me Sport's Dean Jones, United will "explore the suitability" of both Muani and Hojlund in the coming weeks, seeing the pair as potential additions at the end of the season if their "striker hunt takes them into plans beyond the game’s elite stars."

It is believed that Eintracht Frankfurt star Muani is "slightly preferred between the two new targets as it stands" but could cost £105m, although Atalanta ace Hojlund is also in the mix. The former has scored 12 goals in 24 Bundesliga starts this season, as well as netting twice in the Champions League, while the latter has seven in 14 Serie A starts in 2022/23 to date.

While both players are clearly two effective young footballers with possible big futures in the game, they may still be more of a risk than Kane or Osimhen, at a point where United need to be a signing a sure-fit hit who can be explosive from the off and take them to another level.

For that, they could be better off avoiding Muani and Hojljund for the time being - they could be great options further down the line - and instead go all in on either Kane or Osimhen. The Tottenham legend could be sensational, having scored 271 goals for his current club, many of which have come in the Premier League. Age is working against Kane, though, ahead of his 30th birthday, so 24-year-old Osimhen has the edge in that respect and has also been on free-scoring form in recent seasons.