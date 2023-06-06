Manchester United are now "monitoring" Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka for a potential summer transfer swoop, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Who are Man United signing?

Bringing in a new central midfielder appears to be one of Erik ten Hag's main priorities in the upcoming window, with Mason Mount emerging as a key target, and it has now been reported an offer of around £50m is in the works.

Not only are Man United interested in Mount, but they could target the 24-year-old's Chelsea teammate, Mateo Kovacic, with it being reported they have made a move to try and beat Manchester City to the Croatian's signature this summer.

The Red Devils have also registered their interest in signing West Ham United captain Declan Rice, however Arsenal remain in pole position for the 24-year-old, meaning they may have to turn their attentions towards other targets.

One such player is Goretzka, with Plettenberg recently taking to Twitter to claim that United are "monitoring" the Bayern midfielder, whose future at the Allianz Arena is uncertain, amid the German club's interest in signing Rice.

However, there has not yet been any concrete talks with the German, who "definitely" wants to stay at Bayern this summer, with club executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also keen to keep him.

Will Man United sign Leon Goretzka?

At the moment, it appears unlikely that Man United will be able to sign the 28-year-old, given that he is committed to Bayern Munich, however if his situation changes in the future, then there is evidence he could be a quality addition to the squad.

Former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has hailed the £300k-per-week maestro, previously stating: "Leon is one of the best box-to-box players in Europe. He has incredible goal threat and knows when to bomb forward."

The Germany international is also capable of playing in a defensive role, as he did on numerous occasions last season, and he ranks highly on some key defensive metrics over the past year, including blocks per 90, averaging 2.04 per game.

That figure places the central midfielder in the 97th percentile compared to his positional peers, while he is also in the 95th percentile for assists, highlighting his ability on the front foot, so it is clear that he is a very well-rounded player.

As such, if Goretzka's situation changes at some point this summer, then Man United should definitely pursue a move.