Manchester United's on-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer wants to remain at Old Trafford beyond this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Will Marcel Sabitzer stay at United?

The 29-year-old made the move to United from Bayern Munich during the January transfer window, having been deemed surplus to requirements by the Bundesliga giants. Since coming in, Sabitzer has proven to be an effective member of the squad, playing his part in the Red Devils' quest to win three trophies this season.

The £165k-per-week midfielder has made five appearances in the Premier League, enjoying an 82.4% pass completion rate, while in the FA Cup, he netted the winner in the recent 3-1 win over Fulham in the quarter-finals, sending them to Wembley to take on Brighton in the semis later this month. Sabitzer is only on loan at United until the end of the season, however, at which point a decision will have to be made regarding his future.

Romano confirmed that the Austrian is perfectly content at Old Trafford currently and likes the idea of his temporary move becoming a permanent one:

"Marcel Sabitzer, very happy with Man United experience — player would be happy to stay with ten Hag. "Loan deal doesn’t include buy option, it will be up to Bayern… and Tuchel now. His Bayern chapter was already closed with Nagelsmann. Decision time around May/June."

Should he stay or should he go?

A busy summer lies ahead of United, with Erik ten Hag no doubt keen to get plenty of business done, especially in attack, where an elite striker is needed. Retaining Sabitzer's services could be a shrewd decision as well, though, given the experience he possesses, having racked up 69 caps for Austria and scored 14 goals along the way, not to mention being hailed as a 'machine' by teammate Diogo Dalot.

It may be that he has to accept that he wouldn't be a guaranteed starter every week, especially if another top-class midfielder comes in, but he can be a key cog in the group and be an upgrade as a squad player on someone like Scott McTominay, who has been linked with a move away this summer.

The fact that Bayern are seemingly happy to let Sabitzer leave surely only increases the chances of United snapping him up - ultimately, it looks as though the ball is completely in their court, with the player himself intent on staying on for a number of years to come.