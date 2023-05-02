Manchester United are "pushing" to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Is Kolo Muani playing well this season?

The Frenchman is having a superb campaign for his current club, scoring 13 goals and registering ten assists in the Bundesliga and proving to be one of the most effective attackers in the division. He has also netted twice in the Champions League for good measure.

Kolo Muani made a name for himself at the 2022 World Cup, too, scoring once for France but also missing an incredible chance in the dying seconds of the final against Argentina. He was thwarted by a stunning save by Emiliano Martinez, in what could have been a career-defining moment for the Frankfurt man, if he had scored.

The 24-year-old may not be out of contract in Germany until the summer of 2027, but there is set to be plenty of interest in him come the end of the season. United are in need of a new centre forward, with Wout Weghorst not cutting the mustard, and it could be that they turn to the Frankfurt man, following a new update.

Could Man United snap up Kolo Muani?

Taking to Twitter, Sky Germany's Plettenberg claimed that the Red Devils are eyeing up a move for Kolo Muani this summer:

"News Kolo Muani: Understand #MUFC is the club who is pushing the most at this stage! More than #FCBayern! Player has not taken any decision yet. No verbal agreement with any club. His management is sounding out the market. It’s up to Bayern now in order to make the next step after talks between Tuchel & the bosses."

Kolo Muani could be a really astute summer signing by United, although much may depend on whether they manage to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham or not. At 24, he is still a relatively young player with years ahead of him in his career, while journalist Zach Lowy has hailed him as a "top-class talent" in the recent past.

The fact that he is already a key squad player in a star-studded France squad further outlines his quality, and his all-round game could go up another gear by playing alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Antony. He would provide pace and power down the middle, but also reliable end product, helping make United are more formidable attacking prospect in the process.