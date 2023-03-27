Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is 'already negotiating' a possible move to Manchester United this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Is Neves leaving Wolves?

The 26-year-old looked likely to leave Wanderers at the end of last season, having seemingly come as far as he could at Molineux, but he ended up remaining at the club for another year. He has continued to be an important figure throughout the 2022/23 campaign, scoring five times in the Premier League and averaging 2.5 clearances per game, impressing both on and off the ball.

Even with Neves in the side, Wolves have struggled, but without his influence, they could easily be sitting in the relegation zone currently. This summer really does look like it will be the end his time at Wolves, with constant transfer rumours linking him with a move away and just a year left on his contract.

United are one of numerous top clubs who have been backed to sign the £58,000-per-week Portuguese star at the end of the season, as he looks to kick on to the next stage in his career.

Are Man Utd going to sign Neves?

According to Sport [via Sport Witness], Neves is actually "already negotiating what could be his transfer to Manchester United" this summer. Barcelona have long been in the mix but have decided to "close the folder" regarding the move, acting as a boost to the Red Devils. This upcoming transfer window is realistically the last chance Wolves will have of earning good money for his services, and the report says to expect more updates imminently.

This is an intriguing update from a United perspective, with Neves a top-class footballer who could be about to come into the prime years of his career. He has been hailed as "outstanding" by journalist Tim Spiers in the past, and his combination of playmaking skills and tackling tenacity could be ideal.

At 25, the Wanderers talisman is younger than Christian Eriksen and stronger defensively - he has averaged 2.4 tackles per game in the league this season, compared to the Dane's tally of just 0.6, and he could be a great foil for Casemiro in a double pivot, allowing Bruno Fernandes even more freedom ahead of them.

The fact that Barca are seemingly out of the running certainly appears to increase Neves' chances of joining United, and given his Premier League experience and long-term worth, there are far worse options out there than the Wolves man.