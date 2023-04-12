Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Feyenoord attacker Santiago Gimenez during the summer transfer window.

How is Gimenez playing this season?

The 21-year-old is enjoying an extremely fruitful season for the Dutch giants, producing consistently influential performances in the Eredivisie and the Europa League. He has scored 10 times in just 15 league starts, while in Europe, he has netted five times in seven outings - with only two of those being starts.

Gimenez's performances don't seem to be going unnoticed, with Crystal Palace one of the sides linked with making a move for him this summer. It certainly looks as though a Premier League switch could be on the cards, with United now also getting a mention.

Could youngster seal United move?

According to W Deportes [via Sport Witness], the Red Devils are the "most interested team" when it comes to Gimenez ahead of a possible move to Old Trafford. They have sent scouts to watch him in action several times and are believed to have made the "first contact" with his representatives.

He has a "clause close to €20m", and with doubts over Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial's long-term futures, he could be seen as a superior option to come in and bolster United's attacking options.

Gimenez could be such an exciting signing for the Red Devils this summer, as despite not necessarily coming in as a guaranteed starter - the hope is that Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen may arrive, too - he may be viewed as a long-term prospect who can be an important squad player from the off.

His goalscoring record this season is testament to his potential, with 18 in all competitions marking a great return for Feyenoord. Meanwhile, he also has two strikes in nine caps for Mexico despite his tender years. We think it is essential that Erik ten Hag buys young players as well as those in their late 20s or even 30s, such as Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, in order to build for the future at Old Trafford.

Gimenez could be an ideal addition in that respect, hopefully coming in and having an even greater impact than his compatriot Javier Hernandez did, with the Mexican bagging 59 goals in 157 outings for United.

At 21, he still has so much improving to do as a player, and he could go through the gears faster by having top-quality players around him.