Manchester United are "very aware" of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and are said to be "monitoring" the Moroccan, according to Ben Jacobs.

Will United sign Amrabat?

Following the 2022 World Cup in which he was one of Morocco's star performers on the way to the semi-final, it seemed inevitable that Fiorentina would struggle to keep hold of Amrabat in the following transfer window.

The 26-year-old emerged for a transfer target for a number of teams across Europe and the expectation was that he would move on in January.

However, he stayed put in Florence and helped the club to two finals, unfortunately losing both to Inter and West Ham in the Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League respectively.

Now another transfer window has come around, so have rumours of Amrabat's Fiorentina exit once more, with Man United one of the clubs potentially circling the defensive-midfielder.

According to Ben Jacobs, while Amrabat is not a priority target for Erik ten Hag, United are monitoring the Morocco international and are said to be "very aware" of his situation.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jacobs said: "We are hearing a lot of rumours aren't we about Manchester United and Amrabat, and I think it's fair to say that they're monitoring that situation."

He added: "So, it means that the hierarchy at Manchester United are very aware of both the player and the terms of the deal, but we also have to make it clear not a top target at the moment. So, it will come down to budget, but it will also come down to chemistry and timing.

"And this again illustrates the point I made right at the top of the show: Erik ten Hag doesn't want to just buy, buy, buy and then breathe and rest because otherwise he might have, if it was financially possible of course, five or six [players] instead of one or two, and that can disrupt the balance, it can disrupt the pre-season.

"So, Amrabat could end up being one to watch if he becomes a priority later in the window, but there's nothing significant at this stage and I wouldn't call him a top target in terms of the position that Manchester United are looking to strengthen right now."

Jacobs goes on to say that the priority is bringing in a new goalkeeper, which will be Andre Onana of Inter, and then focus will shift to the search for a number nine such as Rasmus Hojlund, Dusan Vlahovic or Victor Osimhen.

Reports linking Fred and Scott McTominay with potential exits from Old Trafford mean that Ten Hag may have to strengthen his midfield options later in the window, at which point Amrabat could become a priority target.

How good is Amrabat?

Amrabat is far more than just a destroyer in the centre of the park, benefitting from playing in a possession-based Fiorentina side coached by Vincenzo Italiano.

Compared to other midfielders in Serie A per 90 last season, Amrabat ranked in the top 3% for pass completion percentage (88.8%), medium (93.9%) and long (84.1%) pass completion, progressive passes (7.93) and passes into the final third (7.12). His ability to dictate games from central midfield and his expert passing range would make him a wonderful asset for Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Amrabat - hailed an "absolute midfield monster" - is also very difficult to get off the ball and is very press-resistant - a key skill in the Premier League - while also being able to progress the ball up the pitch through his powerful running. He ranked in the top 1% for total carrying distance and progressive carrying distance last term.

Very capable of biting into tackles and fighting off opponents too, the 26-year-old is an all-rounder in the centre of the park and would likely thrive in England's top tier.