Manchester United are believed to be closing in on the signing of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Who is Sofyan Amrabat?

The 26-year-old joined his current club from Club Brugge back in 2020 and has been a key player in that time, making 107 appearances, mainly turning out at the base of the midfield.

Amrabat came to the attention of the wider footballing public during the 2022 World Cup, proving to be a hugely influential figure for a Morocco side who reached the semi-finals against all odds. He started all seven matches for his country, standing out as one of the best midfielders at the tournament and averaging 2.3 tackles per match.

It could be that the Moroccan is now edging towards a summer exit from Fiorentina, however, with his current contract expiring next year. That means this appears to be the last opportunity for the Serie A side to receive good money for his signature, rather than possibly seeing him depart on a free in the summer of 2024.

United have been linked with a move for Amrabat a number of times of late, and a fresh update suggests that the transfer could be edging closer to being agreed.

Are Man Utd set to sign Sofyan Amrabat?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via The Daily Mail], the Red Devils are closing in on the signing of the midfielder, with an agreement thought to be edging closer.

While they instead brought in Marcel Sabitzer on loan, the Austrian has since departed Old Trafford and the club's interest in Amrabat hasn't gone away. A £22m deal plus add-ons has been mooted this summer, with the Morocco ace coming in as someone who can bolster Uinted's midfield options greatly.

Amrabat was so impressive at the World Cup, proving to be a monstrous physical presence and providing non-stop energy, so he could be a fantastic signing for the Reds, having been hailed as a "superstar" by journalist Thomas Mlambo.

With Casemiro now 31 years of age, United may see the arrival of the Fiorentina enforcer as a good move, allowing for more rotation in that position, keeping the Brazilian veteran fresh in the process, especially with Champions League football to consider next season.

Amrabat could act as an immediate upgrade on both Fred and Scott McTominay, given his international pedigree on the biggest stage last year, and while the current United pair are solid players on their day, those at Old Trafford may feel the need for improvement if Erik ten Hag's side are to go up another gear in 2023/24, with the pair both linked with exits.

It looks like a signing that makes so much sense, especially considering Amrabat appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation, and the chance to move to arguably one of the biggest clubs in world football will hopefully be too great to turn down.

Amrabat even shares the same agent as Luke Shaw, and by the looks of things, the pair could soon be Red Devils teammates.