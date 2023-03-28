Revised bids to buy Manchester United, one of which was from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, look set to fall short of the Glazers’ valuation.

What’s the latest on the Old Trafford takeover?

Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe appear to be the main contenders when it comes to a takeover, with both parties making second bids after a mix-up last week. Respective teams of the pair asked for an extension after missing the deadline on Wednesday, with Ratcliffe’s fresh proposal going in 24 hours later on Thursday and news of Jassim’s second offer emerging on Saturday morning.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that any sale will be for a world-record fee, and an update has emerged on those second offers. ESPN reporter Rob Dawson shared news he’s heard out of Old Trafford in the last 24 hours regarding a takeover. He stated that revised bids ‘will fall short of the Glazer family's valuation, although there is still hope a buyout can happen’.

Dawson added that bids ‘have been increased from around £4.5bn but remain below the asking price of around £6bn', so the improved bids comfortably surpass the record £3.7bn Denver Broncos takeover in the NFL. He says there is 'hope that the Glazers might still accept a compromise fee to allow a takeover at Old Trafford.’ Red Devils staff have been told to expect 'clarity' when it comes to the ownership situation by the end of the season.

What would a Qatari takeover mean?

It looks as if the proposals on the table from the Qatari investors and Ratcliffe have already eclipsed the current world record for a sports team which stands at a $4.65bn sale for the Denver Broncos last year.

Jassim is thought to be confident of winning the race to take control at Old Trafford, and should he do just that, the club could be in for a busy few months in the transfer market. Earlier this year, the Qatari group wanted 'things done quickly' so they could help Erik ten Hag when it comes to new signings, with reports suggesting last week that Jassim is a huge fan of Jude Bellingham and is looking at a stunning move.

Both Jassim and Ratcliffe will now have to remain patient and await what the Glazers have to say to their proposals, but even though the offers could be rejected, it seems as if a complete takeover in 2023 could still be on the cards, making this a situation to keep an eye on alongside maters on the pitch.