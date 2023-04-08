Manchester United got back to winning ways in midweek with a crucial 1-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford, having suffered a defeat to Newcastle United last weekend.

Erik ten Hag will be pleased with the tense win against the Bees and with the Red Devils currently occupying fourth spot in the Premier League table, three points are a requirement in every match if they want to be playing in the Champions League next season.

Everton travel to Manchester this afternoon and the Dutchman may make a few changes from the midweek win, especially after Luke Shaw was taken off early due to suffering discomfort in his hamstring.

It doesn’t appear to be serious, however with a hectic schedule coming up over the next few weeks, Ten Hag may decide to rest him against the Toffees and this could mean summer signing Tyrell Malacia must be unleashed in his place.

Will Tyrell Malacia start for Manchester United against Everton?

It is certainly a possibility, as the manager may not want to risk Shaw in a game which could still be won without his strongest XI taking the field.

Malacia is a more than able deputy in the left-back slot for United ahead of today's match, and he performed well having been called into action somewhat surprisingly against Brentford.

The 23-year-old received a 7.2/10 rating via Sofascore for his display, making two tackles and clearances, winning four out of his five duels and losing possession just twice, suggesting he was extremely solid at the back.

His passing ability was also on show, with the defender completing 97% of his passes and making two key passes during his cameo appearance, and this will give Ten Hag a boost knowing he can slot in with ease to the left flank if Shaw is still struggling.

The £75k-per-week star has been dubbed a “machine” by United U21 player Matej Kovar on Instagram and even Ten Hag praised him at the beginning of the year, saying: “He’s the example at this moment, and with his skills and his physical power he brings a lot to the team.

“But now also with his mentality. He’s an example of how to win big games. I’m really happy with his development. I think it’s been huge either at centre-half or left full-back. He’s a great player and a great personality for the dressing room.”

With the fixtures coming thick and fast, Malacia could have a pivotal part to play as United chase glory on three fronts, and he should be unleashed this afternoon.