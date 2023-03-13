Manchester United will be holding further discussions this week with the interested parties over the potential takeover with the next step looking to finalise the possible deal.

Will Man United be taken over soon?

The Glazer family made it apparent they would be open to the idea of selling the club late last year and since they have seen bids arrive at the table.

However, there are still reports suggesting a sale is not necessarily the only outcome with investment also believed to be in place to support the current owner if they choose to remain at the helm.

United currently have offers to potentially take over from the Glazers, but further talks are expected this week to see whether these bids meet the expectation of the current owners.

Speaking to NBC Sports, reliable journalist David Ornstein has claimed presentations are expected to take place this week with the next step looking to complete a deal if they meet the requirements of the Glazer family:

(4:15) "Now we're going on to meetings and presentations. Some happened last week with Elliott [Management], the hedge fund who have offered their services to help finance any potential deal for the club or if the Glazers are going to stay.

"And then we will go [this] week into presentations with representations of the interested parties here in Manchester, where I speak to you, and also from London as well.

"The next stage after that would be a favoured bidder going on to a period of exclusivity and potentially trying to finalise the deal which they would want to do as soon as possible to get in in time for the transfer window."

Could a takeover happen before the summer?

As Ornstein mentioned, the parties who have put forward bids to potentially take over the club would be keen to get a potential deal over the line in time for the summer.

This would obviously be the case so they could be involved over the summer transfer window and provide Erik ten Hag with the tools he feels he needs to take the club forward.

However, it is also important to note that Ornstein suggested the bids which have landed on the Glazer's table to do not actually meet their valuation of the club.

And this is certainly something which could prove a huge issue for the possibility of a takeover let alone getting one done by the summer.

The Glazers reportedly value the club in the region of £6 billion but the offers which have landed are believed to be well short of that asking price.

With this in mind, there could certainly be a situation where the current owners refuse to sell the club when their valuation is so much higher than what is being offered.

And with reports of funding being in place to potentially see them continue at the helm of the club, that may be a worry for some fans.